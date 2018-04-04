Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $766,000 in Incyte Co. (INCY) Stock

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $71,639,000. HealthCor Management L.P. boosted its position in Incyte by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,859,000 after buying an additional 751,450 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $775,797,000 after buying an additional 621,323 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Incyte by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 729,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,054,000 after buying an additional 429,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 527.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,653,000 after buying an additional 396,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David W. Gryska sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $167,013.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,606.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Reid M. Huber sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $167,506.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,881. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $17,649.19, a PE ratio of 127.95 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $79.27 and a 1-year high of $144.32.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $444.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.23 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on Incyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $159.00 target price on Incyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

