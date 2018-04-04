8,572 Shares in Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,572 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Noble Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Noble Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

In related news, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 7,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $219,484.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,747.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Craddock sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $266,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,497.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NBL opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $14,327.71, a P/E ratio of 96.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noble Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas development company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration, development, production and acquisition. The Company’s segments include: United States, including the onshore DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale and offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as the consolidated accounts of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Noble Midstream Partners); Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon, and Other International and Corporate, including new ventures, such as offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname and Newfoundland.

