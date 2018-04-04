Verition Fund Management LLC Has $779,000 Position in Outfront Media (OUT)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) by 211.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 54,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 106,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

OUT stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,607.10, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.74 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.31%. research analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

