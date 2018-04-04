TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Stake Lessened by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,676 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.11% of TPI Composites worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in TPI Composites by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TPI Composites by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 310.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 30.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. UBS began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

In other news, Director Philip J. Deutch sold 317,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $6,920,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Angeleno II sold 50,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $1,155,259.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 667,426 shares of company stock valued at $14,818,370 over the last ninety days. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $764.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of -0.95. TPI Composites Inc has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $247.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures composite wind blades. The Company operates through four segments. The United States segment includes the manufacturing of wind blades at its Newton, Iowa plant; the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and the manufacturing of composite solutions for the transportation industry, which it also conducts in its Rhode Island and Massachusetts facilities.

