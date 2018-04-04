Veritiv (VRTV) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of -0.03

News articles about Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Veritiv earned a media sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.7677587160643 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $39.00 price target on Veritiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo boosted their price objective on Veritiv from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Veritiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of VRTV traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.00. 15,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $53.25.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions.

