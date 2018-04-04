Veritiv (VRTV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks cut Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of VRTV opened at $33.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $616.76, a P/E ratio of -39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $53.25.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. research analysts expect that Veritiv will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veritiv by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Veritiv by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Veritiv by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Veritiv by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Veritiv by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions.

