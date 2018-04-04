VeriumReserve Hits Market Cap of $3.18 Million (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be purchased for $2.03 or 0.00029737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, VeriumReserve has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. VeriumReserve has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $52,189.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.04 or 0.01726160 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007394 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015671 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00023647 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001045 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VeriumReserve (CRYPTO:VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 1,561,887 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verium is a cryptocurrency created by the developers of Vericoin. Together, these two coins (Verium and Vericoin) create a “system” in which Vericoin acts as currency, due to its cheap transaction fees and faster block times, while Verium acts as a store of value due to its higher fees and slower blocktimes that dis-incentivize spending. Verium uses the Proof of Work Time consensus protocol that has variable block times to increases blockchain performance and security. PoWT also allows mining to be GPU and ASIC resistant. “

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

