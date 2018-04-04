Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Bought by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,358 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,320,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,015,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 124,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 80,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 268,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $197,399.23, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Vetr cut Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.49 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

