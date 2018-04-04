Verizon Communications (VZ) Upgraded by Vetr to “Strong-Buy”

Vetr upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has $53.82 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.83 to $42.80 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Howard Weil raised Verizon Communications from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.24.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $47.93. 11,573,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,818,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $194,674.78, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

