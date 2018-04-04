Insider Buying: Versabank (TSE:VB) Insider Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Versabank (TSE:VB) insider Michael Richard Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Versabank stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,800.00.

VB traded down C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,047. Versabank has a 1-year low of C$4.27 and a 1-year high of C$8.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

Versabank Company Profile

VersaBank, a schedule I bank, provides banking products and services using an electronic branchless model in Canada. It offers savings and investment products through a network of financial advisors and deposit brokers, such as guaranteed investment certificates, tax-free savings accounts, savings, and registered retirement savings plans.

