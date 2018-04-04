Verso (VRS) versus Kapstone (KS) Head to Head Review

Verso (NYSE: VRS) and Kapstone (NYSE:KS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of Verso shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Kapstone shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Verso shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Kapstone shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kapstone pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Verso does not pay a dividend. Kapstone pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Verso and Kapstone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verso -1.22% -4.83% -1.61% Kapstone 7.34% 13.31% 3.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verso and Kapstone’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verso $2.46 billion 0.22 -$30.00 million ($0.75) -21.25 Kapstone $3.32 billion 1.01 $243.50 million $1.32 26.11

Kapstone has higher revenue and earnings than Verso. Verso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kapstone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Verso and Kapstone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verso 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kapstone 0 8 1 0 2.11

Verso presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.39%. Kapstone has a consensus target price of $29.33, indicating a potential downside of 14.88%. Given Verso’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verso is more favorable than Kapstone.

Risk and Volatility

Verso has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kapstone has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kapstone beats Verso on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verso

Verso Corporation is a producer of coated papers, which are used in magazines, catalogs, advertising brochures and annual reports, among other media and marketing publications. The Company operates through two segments: paper and pulp. The Paper segment includes paper products, which are used in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as advertising brochures, annual reports and direct-mail advertising. The Pulp segment includes pulp products, which are used to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades and tissue products. The Company produces a range of products, ranging from coated freesheet and coated groundwood, to inkjet and digital paper, supercalendered papers and uncoated freesheet. It also produces and sells market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. The Company also produces and sells Northern Bleached Hardwood Kraft (NBHK) pulp.

About Kapstone

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products. It also offers specialty paper products, including kraft paper, such as multiwall paper used to produce bags for agricultural products, pet food, baking products, cement and chemicals; specialty products comprising shingle wraps, end caps, roll wraps, and dunnage bags; and lightweight paper. In addition, this segment provides saturating kraft paper under the Durasorb trade name for use in construction, electronics manufacturing, and furniture manufacturing industries; and unbleached folding carton board under the Kraftpak trade name to integrated and independent converters in the folding carton industry. The Distribution segment distributes corrugated and other specialty packaging products consisting of stretch films, void fills, carton sealing tapes, and other specialty tapes. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

