Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00026868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Coingi, Bleutrade and Bittrex. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $80.59 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,923.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.54 or 0.05477590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $652.24 or 0.09488160 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.00 or 0.01702040 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.44 or 0.02508520 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00199032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00615177 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00075372 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 43,633,375 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VertCoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. VertCoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Coingi, Bleutrade, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious and CoinEgg. It is not presently possible to buy Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

