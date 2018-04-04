Vetr Downgrades Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) to Buy

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by research analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $455.31 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Vetr‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ISRG. BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $437.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical to $430.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $403.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46,675.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.57. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $251.13 and a 1-year high of $452.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $892.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.54 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 28,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.50, for a total value of $11,823,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,103,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $113,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $43,410,836 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 26,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

