Teachers Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Teachers Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,278 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Viacom worth $40,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Viacom by 1,214.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 104,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 96,103 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Viacom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 648,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viacom in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Viacom by 8,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,613,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,282 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viacom during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Viacom alerts:

Viacom stock opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,496.71, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. Viacom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. research analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Viacom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viacom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.73.

WARNING: “Teachers Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/viacom-inc-viab-shares-sold-by-teachers-advisors-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.