Viacom (VIAB) Shares Gap Down to $30.55

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.56, but opened at $30.55. Viacom shares last traded at $29.42, with a volume of 6754034 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIAB. Citigroup raised Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Viacom in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised Viacom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Viacom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.73.

The firm has a market cap of $12,496.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 117,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 65,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

