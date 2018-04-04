Vical (VICL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, March 17th. The brokerage currently has $1.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vical researches and develops biopharmaceutical products based on its patented DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. Potential applications of the company’s DNA delivery technology include DNA vaccines for infectious diseases or cancer, in which the expressed protein is an immunogen; cancer immunotherapeutics, in which the expressed protein is an immune system stimulant; and cardiovascular therapies, in which the expressed protein is an angiogenic growth factor. The company is developing certain infectious disease vaccines and cancer therapeutics internally. In addition, the company collaborates with major pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies that give it access to complementary technologies or greater resources. These strategic partnerships provide the company with mutually beneficial opportunities to expand its product pipeline and address significant unmet medical needs. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vical in a research report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,711. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Vical has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). Vical had a negative net margin of 93.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. analysts expect that Vical will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vical by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 73,822 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vical by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 59,504 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Vical Incorporated researches and develops biopharmaceutical products based on its deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening diseases. The Company has approximately four active, independent, or partnered development programs in the areas of infectious disease including Phase III clinical trial of ASP0113 for prevention of cytomegalovirus (CMV) reactivation in stem cell transplant recipients and Phase II clinical trial of ASP0113 for prevention of CMV infection in kidney transplant recipients; Phase I/II clinical trial of its therapeutic genital herpes vaccine, designed to reduce viral shedding and genital herpes lesions in herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV-2) infected patients; an ongoing Phase I program of VL-2397 for invasive fungal infections, and completed preclinical program, with an allowed investigational new drug application (IND) using its CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine formulated with its Vaxfectin adjuvant.

