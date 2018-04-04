Vident International Equity Fund (NASDAQ:VIDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th.

Vident International Equity Fund stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.54. 3,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,868. Vident International Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/vident-international-equity-fund-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-05-vidi-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Vident International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.