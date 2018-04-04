Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Moelis & Company (MC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Moelis & Company worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 137,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 16,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $2,804.48, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 47.12% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 82.10%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $68,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,151.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 49,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,999,369 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Moelis & Company (MC)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/vident-investment-advisory-llc-acquires-3366-shares-of-moelis-company-mc-updated-updated.html.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.