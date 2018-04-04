Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 30,109 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (SRC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 122.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,432. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Senkbeil bought 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $199,836.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,722.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRC opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $3,505.41, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $165.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRC. Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.44.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate throughout the United States that is leased on a long-term, triple-net basis primarily to tenants engaged in retail, service and distribution industries.

