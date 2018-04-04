American Tower Corp (AMT) Holdings Trimmed by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,709,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $141.42 on Wednesday. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $120.44 and a 12 month high of $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63,407.60, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 17.20%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

American Tower announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Tower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp set a $171.00 price target on American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Tower from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $512,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $124,071.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,448. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation (ATC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates and develops multitenant communications real estate. ATC’s segments include U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, Services and Other.

