Apartment Inv & Mgmt (AIV) Position Increased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE:AIV) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apartment Inv & Mgmt were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Inv & Mgmt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Apartment Inv & Mgmt by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 955,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,762,000 after purchasing an additional 87,466 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apartment Inv & Mgmt by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Apartment Inv & Mgmt by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 199,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Apartment Inv & Mgmt by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 40,535 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Inv & Mgmt alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Apartment Inv & Mgmt has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $6,368.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Apartment Inv & Mgmt had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Inv & Mgmt will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 9,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $378,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,421. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $119,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,367.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,970 shares of company stock worth $641,143 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIV shares. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 target price on shares of Apartment Inv & Mgmt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Apartment Inv & Mgmt in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Mizuho set a $39.00 target price on shares of Apartment Inv & Mgmt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Inv & Mgmt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Inv & Mgmt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Inv & Mgmt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Apartment Inv & Mgmt (AIV) Position Increased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/vident-investment-advisory-llc-has-288000-position-in-apartment-investment-and-management-co-aiv-updated.html.

Apartment Inv & Mgmt Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 182 communities in 22 states and the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Inv & Mgmt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Inv & Mgmt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.