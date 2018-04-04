Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 4,508 Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 30,122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Wellington Shields upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

In other news, Director Green Edith Kelly sold 6,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $511,419.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Barlett sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIT opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2,703.36, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $667.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.05 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.43%. equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia and New Zealand, serving maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and original equipment manufacturing customers in various industries. In addition, the Company provides engineering, design, and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services.

