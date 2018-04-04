Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $357,000 in Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MHK opened at $230.70 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $223.99 and a 52 week high of $286.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,939.98, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frank H. Boykin sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $344,584.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,791.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Henry Runge III acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $250.87 per share, with a total value of $125,435.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,781.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,595 shares of company stock valued at $8,603,365 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.07.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

