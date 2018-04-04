Tegna Inc (TGNA) Position Lifted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Tegna worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tegna in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tegna in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tegna during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tegna by 523.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Tegna during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 3,112 shares of Tegna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $39,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neal Shapiro sold 12,385 shares of Tegna stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $155,679.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2,455.72, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.57. Tegna Inc has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $480.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.79 million. Tegna had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Tegna Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Tegna’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tegna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tegna in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tegna in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tegna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tegna from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Tegna Profile

Tegna Inc has a portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content. The Company’s segments include TEGNA Media (Media) and TEGNA Digital (Digital). As of December 31, 2016, its media business included 46 television stations operating in 38 markets and offered television programming and digital content.

