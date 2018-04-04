Salesforce.com (CRM) Holdings Cut by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce.com were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.92. The stock had a trading volume of 947,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,956. The company has a market cap of $83,281.20, a PE ratio of 258.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.23. Salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce.com will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce.com from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on Salesforce.com to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.91.

In other Salesforce.com news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $533,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.14 per share, with a total value of $654,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,798.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,652 shares of company stock valued at $38,055,411. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/vident-investment-advisory-llc-reduces-position-in-salesforce-com-crm-updated.html.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.