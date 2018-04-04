Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Viewray (VRAY)

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,035 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 734% compared to the average volume of 244 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $461.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47. Viewray has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Viewray will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Viewray in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Viewray in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

In other news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 75,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $569,589.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 62.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Viewray by 37.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of Viewray by 843.2% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Viewray by 95.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

