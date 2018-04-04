Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Wells Fargo (WFC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo in the second quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 63.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Vetr downgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.47 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.90.

In other Wells Fargo news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $503,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81 shares in the company, valued at $4,534.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WFC stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255,643.08, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 billion. Wells Fargo had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

