Barclays Analysts Give Vinci (DG) a €93.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €93.00 ($114.81) target price by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($117.28) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €101.00 ($124.69) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase set a €101.00 ($124.69) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €103.00 ($127.16) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €92.40 ($114.07).

Shares of EPA DG traded up €0.72 ($0.89) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €82.08 ($101.33). 2,980,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($85.85) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($109.63).

About Vinci

Vinci SA is a France-based company involved in construction and engineering. It designs, builds, finances and manages facilities such as transport systems, public and private buildings, urban developments, and water, energy and communication networks. It divides its business into two sectors: concessions and contracting.

