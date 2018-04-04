Virta Unique Coin (VUC) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Virta Unique Coin (CURRENCY:VUC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Virta Unique Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. Virta Unique Coin has a market capitalization of $72,929.00 and $409.00 worth of Virta Unique Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Virta Unique Coin has traded down 40.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013022 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018751 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin Profile

Virta Unique Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2017. Virta Unique Coin’s total supply is 61,819,875 coins. Virta Unique Coin’s official Twitter account is @VirtaUniqueCoin. The official website for Virta Unique Coin is www.virtauniquecoin.com.

Virta Unique Coin Coin Trading

Virta Unique Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Virta Unique Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virta Unique Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virta Unique Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

