Virtu Financial LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,301 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc (US) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (US) during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (US) during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $119.37 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $67.45 and a 12 month high of $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market cap of $12,443.67, a P/E ratio of -284.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. Shopify Inc (US) had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Vetr downgraded shares of Shopify Inc (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.15 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Shopify Inc (US) from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Shopify Inc (US) to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

Shopify Inc (US) Company Profile

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

