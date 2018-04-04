3,684 Shares in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Port Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 436.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 100,087 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 33.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 330,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 82,743 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,263,000 after purchasing an additional 70,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 503.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 69,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 57,940 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $80,047.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,488 shares in the company, valued at $981,521.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.93 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The company has a market cap of $2,222.54, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $227.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

DORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. CL King raised shares of Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

