Virtu Financial (VIRT) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.07

News articles about Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Virtu Financial earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.5794445585688 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of VIRT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 476,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,210.20, a P/E ratio of 58.77 and a beta of -0.59. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $460.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.42%.

Virtu Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sandler O’Neill increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS set a $31.00 price target on Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Virtu Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a technology-enabled market maker and liquidity provider to the financial markets across the world. It is engaged in buying or selling a range of securities and other financial instruments and earning small bid/ask spreads across various transactions.

