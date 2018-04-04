First Quadrant L P CA Sells 14,538 Shares of Visa (NYSE:V)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,538 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 18,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. Visa has a 12-month low of $88.13 and a 12-month high of $126.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $246,481.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 32.97%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. analysts expect that Visa will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Visa to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $136.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.21.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

