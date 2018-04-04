Visio 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $33.00 (VISIO)

Visio (CURRENCY:VISIO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Visio has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One Visio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Visio has a total market cap of $286,278.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of Visio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00051238 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00033072 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012018 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00073552 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00021834 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00031002 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00482116 BTC.

About Visio

VISIO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2017. Visio’s total supply is 63,002,802 coins and its circulating supply is 51,002,802 coins. Visio’s official Twitter account is @TheVisioProject. Visio’s official website is www.visioplatform.com.

Visio Coin Trading

Visio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Visio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Visio must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Visio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

