VIVO Price Down 32.9% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:VIVO)

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, VIVO has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIVO has a market capitalization of $942,957.00 and $5,205.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIVO coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00008550 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,913.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.11 or 0.05601820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.86 or 0.09540210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.73 or 0.01741560 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.58 or 0.02510350 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00201694 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00627389 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00076498 BTC.

About VIVO

VIVO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 2,424,260 coins and its circulating supply is 1,604,260 coins. VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto. The official website for VIVO is www.vivocrypto.com. The official message board for VIVO is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg. The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIVO Coin Trading

VIVO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is not currently possible to purchase VIVO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIVO must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIVO using one of the exchanges listed above.

