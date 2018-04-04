Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vocera Communications earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.0175075427635 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.78.

VCRA opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $32.23.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $45.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $279,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 2,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $60,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,205 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,589. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

