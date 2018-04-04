Vodafone Group (VOD) & VEON (VEON) Critical Contrast

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ: VOD) and VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Vodafone Group pays an annual dividend of $1.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. VEON pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Vodafone Group pays out 194.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VEON pays out 416.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Vodafone Group and VEON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vodafone Group N/A N/A N/A VEON -5.66% -7.68% -1.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vodafone Group and VEON, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vodafone Group 1 0 9 1 2.91 VEON 0 3 2 0 2.40

Vodafone Group currently has a consensus target price of $31.96, indicating a potential upside of 13.40%. VEON has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 112.96%. Given VEON’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VEON is more favorable than Vodafone Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Vodafone Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of VEON shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Vodafone Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vodafone Group and VEON’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vodafone Group $52.29 billion 1.44 -$6.91 billion $0.89 31.66 VEON $9.47 billion 0.50 -$483.00 million $0.06 45.00

VEON has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vodafone Group. Vodafone Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VEON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Vodafone Group has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VEON has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vodafone Group beats VEON on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe. The Other Europe includes the Netherlands, Portugal, Greece, Hungary and Romania, among others. Its AMAP segment includes India, South Africa, Tanzania, Mozambique, Lesotho, Africa, Turkey, Australia, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, New Zealand and Qatar, among others. The Company provides a range of services, including voice, messaging and data across mobile and fixed networks. The Company acquires spectrum and licenses to use radio frequencies that deliver mobile services. Its fixed capabilities include cable, fiber and copper networks to enable television, broadband and voice services.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., formerly VimpelCom Ltd., is a provider of communications services. The Company operates as personal internet platform. It integrates powerful data analytics and artificial intelligence, with a fresh take on messaging capabilities. It enables its users and communities to connect by voice, text, picture and video through a designed interface.

