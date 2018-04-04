Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€160.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €160.00 ($197.53) price objective by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($274.07) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase set a €213.00 ($262.96) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. UBS set a €210.00 ($259.26) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Independent Research set a €178.00 ($219.75) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €191.64 ($236.59).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen stock opened at €161.38 ($199.23) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €124.75 ($154.01) and a 52-week high of €192.30 ($237.41).

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/volkswagen-vow3-pt-set-at-160-00-by-morgan-stanley-updated.html.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and genuine parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.