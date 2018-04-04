Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €213.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase set a €213.00 ($262.96) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS set a €210.00 ($259.26) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Independent Research set a €178.00 ($219.75) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Societe Generale set a €188.00 ($232.10) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($274.07) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €191.64 ($236.59).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded up €0.12 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €161.50 ($199.38). 1,499,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €124.75 ($154.01) and a 1 year high of €192.30 ($237.41).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/volkswagen-vow3-pt-set-at-213-00-by-jpmorgan-chase-co-updated-updated.html.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and genuine parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.