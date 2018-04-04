Volution Group (LON:FAN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a GBX 240 ($3.37) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FAN. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.16) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 227.20 ($3.19).

Shares of LON:FAN traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 195 ($2.74). The company had a trading volume of 17,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,373. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 172 ($2.41) and a one year high of GBX 224 ($3.14).

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and northern Europe. The Company is principally engaged in designing, manufacturing and distribution of unitary and systems ventilation products and equipment.

