Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

VYGR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VYGR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.17, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.98. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 697.03% and a negative return on equity of 63.18%. equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dinah Ph.D. Sah sold 15,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $468,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Henderson sold 17,316 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $382,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,847.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,087 shares of company stock worth $1,588,741 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/voyager-therapeutics-vygr-downgraded-to-sell-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company focuses on developing treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company’s pipeline consists of programs for CNS indications, including advanced Parkinson’s disease; a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); Huntington’s disease; Friedreich’s ataxia; frontotemporal dementia/Alzheimer’s disease, and severe chronic pain.

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.