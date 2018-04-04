Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

VYGR stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $605.17, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.98.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.18% and a negative net margin of 697.03%. The company had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard Ravina sold 2,451 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $44,706.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,902 shares in the company, valued at $89,412.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dinah Ph.D. Sah sold 15,623 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $468,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,087 shares of company stock worth $1,588,741 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $270,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company focuses on developing treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company’s pipeline consists of programs for CNS indications, including advanced Parkinson’s disease; a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); Huntington’s disease; Friedreich’s ataxia; frontotemporal dementia/Alzheimer’s disease, and severe chronic pain.

