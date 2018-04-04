Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VYGR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.17, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.98. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.18% and a negative net margin of 697.03%. analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dinah Ph.D. Sah sold 15,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $468,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard Ravina sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $44,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,412.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,087 shares of company stock worth $1,588,741 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/voyager-therapeutics-vygr-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company focuses on developing treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company’s pipeline consists of programs for CNS indications, including advanced Parkinson’s disease; a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); Huntington’s disease; Friedreich’s ataxia; frontotemporal dementia/Alzheimer’s disease, and severe chronic pain.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.