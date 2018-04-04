Nord/LB Analysts Give VTG (VT9) a €52.00 Price Target

VTG (ETR:VT9) has been given a €52.00 ($64.20) price objective by Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VT9. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($58.02) price objective on VTG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($64.20) target price on VTG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($60.49) target price on VTG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($60.49) price objective on VTG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($55.56) price objective on VTG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.72 ($57.68).

Get VTG alerts:

Shares of VT9 stock opened at €46.30 ($57.16) on Tuesday. VTG has a 1-year low of €29.05 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €50.70 ($62.59).

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/vtg-vt9-given-a-52-00-price-target-by-nord-lb-analysts-updated.html.

About VTG

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight wagons and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

Receive News & Ratings for VTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.