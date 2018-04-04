Vulcano Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (CRYPTO:VULC)

Vulcano (CURRENCY:VULC) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, Vulcano has traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcano has a market cap of $0.00 and $5,153.00 worth of Vulcano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.15 or 0.01715640 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007362 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015442 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00023611 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Vulcano Coin Profile

VULC is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2017. Vulcano’s total supply is 211,308,910 coins. The official website for Vulcano is vulcanocoin.club. Vulcano’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin.

Buying and Selling Vulcano

Vulcano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Vulcano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcano must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcano using one of the exchanges listed above.

