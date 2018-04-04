W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) Stake Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

In other W.P. Carey Inc. REIT news, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $323,108.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Farrell bought 2,035 shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.88 per share, with a total value of $125,925.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,910.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6,544.17, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $196.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. REIT will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $1.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT Company Profile

W. P. Carey provides long-term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions for companies worldwide, and manages a global investment portfolio. It has two primary business segments. Under the investment management segment, the Company earns revenue as the advisor to publicly owned, non-actively traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are sponsored by the Company under the Corporate Property Associates brand name (the CPA REITs) and invests in similar properties.

