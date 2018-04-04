W W Grainger (GWW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $318.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grainger expects its fiscal 2018 earnings per share at $12.95-$14.15. The mid-point of the guidance reflects 18% year-over-year growth driven by better-than-expected fiscal 2017 operating performance, benefits from lower corporate tax rate under the U.S. tax legislation and incremental share buybacks. The company anticipates sales growth at 3%-7% for the fiscal. Grainger will benefit from pricing initiatives, digital marketing strategies, focus on improving cost structure and efforts to bring its Canadian business back to profitability. It also remains focused on improving services to customers and consistent direct-to-customer shipping. Moreover, the stock has outperformed the industry over the past six months.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GWW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Goldman Sachs restated a “neutral” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Wells Fargo raised their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.85.

GWW traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,017. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. W W Grainger has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $298.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15,521.00, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 100 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $26,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,971.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lucas E. Watson acquired 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $256.51 per share, with a total value of $50,019.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 420.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

