W W Grainger (GWW) Earns Neutral Rating from Goldman Sachs

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Goldman Sachs in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on W W Grainger from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo increased their target price on W W Grainger from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.92.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $7.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $283.87. 701,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,902. The company has a market cap of $15,836.87, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.18. W W Grainger has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $298.14.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Laura D. Brown sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $2,132,531.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,703.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $26,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,971.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 420.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

