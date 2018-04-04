WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.13.

WBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WABCO in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of WABCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $162.00) on shares of WABCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other WABCO news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $114,157.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,781.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in WABCO by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in WABCO by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WABCO by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in WABCO by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in WABCO by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WABCO stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.61. The stock had a trading volume of 281,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,767. WABCO has a 12-month low of $111.68 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The company has a market cap of $7,266.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.52 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. analysts forecast that WABCO will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc is a supplier of electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical and aerodynamic products for various manufacturers of commercial trucks, buses and trailers, as well as passenger cars. The Company engineers, develops, manufactures and sells braking, stability, suspension and transmission automation and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

