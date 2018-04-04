Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Bought by Waldron LP

Waldron LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.5% of Waldron LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Waldron LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $1,013.41 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $817.02 and a 1-year high of $1,186.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $699,278.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $32.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.36 earnings per share.

Alphabet declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,089.34.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.17, for a total transaction of $4,508,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656 shares in the company, valued at $739,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.10, for a total transaction of $39,900.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,720 shares of company stock valued at $48,780,137. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

